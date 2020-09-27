Statement By Minister Chagger On Yom Kippur

This evening, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world observe Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement GATINEAU, Sept.

This evening, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world observe Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement

GATINEAU, Sept. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will observe the beginning of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. The holiest day on the Hebrew calendar, Yom Kippur is the culmination of the Ten Days of Awe that follow Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.

A time of repentance, introspection and reconciliation, Yom Kippur is a time for Jewish families and their loved ones to reflect on the past year and begin the new one with a clean slate. Fasting and prayer are at the heart of this solemn day.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish everyone commemorating Yom Kippur a meaningful fast. May you be inscribed in the Book of Life.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage