Statement By Minister Chagger On World Day For African And Afrodescendant Culture

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Today is World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture (WDAC). It is a day for us to highlight the contributions of the many living cultures of the African continent and the African diasporas around the world, as well as their role in driving sustainable development, dialogue, and peace.

Proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 2019, this day is observed on January 24, the date the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance was adopted. In the spirit of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024), and as we approach the 25 th Black History Month in Canada, our government continues to recognize and celebrate Black communities and communities of African descent in Canada, share their knowledge, and support them in building their own capacity.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I encourage everyone from coast to coast to coast to learn about the meaning of this day and to explore African and Afrodescendant cultures. Keep well and safe.

