Statement By Minister Chagger On Vesak

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, on the occasion of Vesak, Buddhists across Canada and around the world are commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Vesak is the most important festival in the Buddhist calendar. Traditionally, Buddhists come together to pray at their local temples, and offer gifts to celebrate and show gratitude for the Buddha's life and wisdom. This year's celebration may be different for many, yet it is still an opportunity to reflect on the Buddha's universal teachings of peace, compassion, and charity. It is during times like these that Canadians across the country can take inspiration from these shared values.

I invite all Canadians to learn more about the sacred holiday of Vesak and the tremendous contributions of Buddhist communities. In Canada, diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and we all benefit from our country's spirit of openness and inclusion.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Vesak. Keep well and safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage