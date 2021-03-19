Statement By Minister Chagger On Nowruz

Today, many Canadians celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, members of the Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Nowruz,...

Today, many Canadians celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, members of the Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Nowruz, which marks the New Year in the Persian calendar and the first day of spring.

Nowruz, which means "new day," is a time to reflect on the renewal and hope that the spring season brings. Traditional meals around the Haft-seen table, dancing, and music are at the heart of this festival. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be held virtually or in accordance with public health guidelines. Nonetheless, I know that this special day will be filled with hope and lots of joy.

I invite all Canadians to learn more about the cultures, traditions, and contributions of Canadians from Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities during this festive time. I also would like to recognize their many contributions in shaping a diverse, equitable, safer, and consciously more inclusive Canada for everyone.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish all those celebrating Nowruz joy, health, and prosperity in the New Year. Har Ruz etan Nowrouz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz. Keep well and safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage