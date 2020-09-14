Statement By Minister Chagger On Mennonite Heritage Week In Canada

Canadians mark Mennonite Heritage Week for the first time GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - This is the first public Mennonite Heritage Week celebration in Canada.

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - This is the first public Mennonite Heritage Week celebration in Canada. As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I invite all Canadians to reflect on the rich culture and heritage of Mennonite Canadians and their role in promoting peace here and abroad.

On May 29, 2019, the Government of Canada adopted a motion to officially declare the second week of September as Mennonite Heritage Week. This week is an opportunity to learn more about Mennonite Canadians, their unique history, their vibrant culture, and their contributions that have helped shape our country.

The presence of Mennonites in what is now Canada dates back to the late 1700s. They came to this country to escape war and persecution in other lands. They risked everything to come to a place where they would be safe, not to mention free to practice their faith and live their lives in peace. The history of the Mennonites and their ability to contribute to building an open, welcoming, and prosperous society is a testament to the values they hold dear. These values are Canadian values.

On behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I wish you all a happy Mennonite Heritage Week.

