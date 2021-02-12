Statement By Minister Chagger On Lunar New Year

This week, Asian communities across Canada are celebrating Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Ox OTTAWA, ON, Feb.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - This week, East Asian communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Ox - a symbol of hard work, diligence, and perseverance.

Lunar or Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, the Tết Holiday in Vietnam, and Seollal in Korea, is a one of the most important holidays for members of the Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities, as well as many East Asian communities in Canada and around the world.

Typically families and friends come together for Lunar New Year and participate in festivities like parades, fireworks, and the famous lion dance. This year, celebrations will take place virtually, and I have no doubt, as with years prior, special memories will be created.

I encourage everyone from coast to coast to coast to use Lunar New Year as an opportunity to check in with loved ones and friends, colleagues, and neighbours who are celebrating. This time of celebrations is also an opportunity to learn more about the rich culture and heritage of Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities, as well as their significant contributions to every aspect of society. This includes being on the frontlines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including donating PPE to front workers.

As we build a consciously more inclusive Canada, let us remember that it is our collective duty to denounce all forms of discrimination and hate, including the rise of anti-Asian racism. Together we will get through this unprecedented and challenging time. As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I extend my best wishes to everyone across the country who is celebrating Lunar New Year. May the year ahead bring health, happiness, and prosperity.

Keep well and safe.

