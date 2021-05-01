Statement By Minister Chagger On Asian Heritage Month

Today marks the beginning of Asian Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Asian Heritage Month. This year's theme, Recognition, Resilience, and Resolve, embodies pan-Asian diversity and the invaluable achievements of communities of Asian descent in all parts of Canadian society. It also acknowledges their resilience and perseverance in continuing to overcome adversity throughout Canada's history.

During Asian Heritage Month, we honour the significant contributions that Canadians of Asian descent have made, and continue to make, in shaping our society from coast to coast to coast. This month also provides a unique opportunity to learn more about the vast diversity of Asian cultures, languages, cuisine, arts, and more.

Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen an increase in targeted anti-Asian racism and attacks in Canada. Hate and intolerance have no place in our society and the Government of Canada is committed to combatting all forms of racism and discrimination. Now more than ever, we need to be aware of the realities that Canadians of Asian decent face across Canada. As Canadians, we are proud of our diversity and it is our collective responsibility to stand together to denounce all forms of discrimination, including anti-Asian racism.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I thank the countless Canadians of Asian decent who have helped on the frontlines and in our communities in the fight against COVID-19. I encourage all Canadians from coast to coast to coast to learn more about the rich cultures, contributions, and history of all communities of Asian descent in Canada. This Asian Heritage Month, let us continue building a better and consciously more inclusive Canada for everyone. Keep well and safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage