Statement By Minister Chagger For Vaisakhi

Sikh communities in Canada and abroad celebrate Vaisakhi today OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Vaisakhi, the holiest day of the Sikh calendar.

Sikh communities in Canada and abroad celebrate Vaisakhi today

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Vaisakhi, the holiest day of the Sikh calendar.

Vaisakhi commemorates the creation of the Khalsa Panth—the community of baptized Sikhs—by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. In years past, families and friends would gather to take part in lively Khalsa Day parades, called Nagar Kirtans, and to pray in Gurdwaras (Sikh places of worship). This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities will be largely virtual or in accordance with local public health guidelines. Yet, I know they will be just as wonderful and will embody the principles of equality, generosity, openness, and compassion, which are at the core of Sikhism.

Celebrated in April, Vaisakhi has special importance to Sikh Canadians. This is why April is designated Sikh Heritage Month in Canada. Highlighting the richness of Sikh culture and history in Canada as well as the community's immense contributions to society, Vaisakhi is a great opportunity for all to learn more about Sikhism's traditions and teachings that help shape a consciously more inclusive Canada.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I would like to wish everyone celebrating Vaisakhi, health, happiness, and prosperity. Keep well and safe. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage