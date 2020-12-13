Statement By Minister Bardish Chagger On The Birthday Of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan

Today, Shia Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate the birthday of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan OTTAWA, ON, Dec.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate the birthday of the 49 th hereditary Imam and spiritual leader, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

Over many decades, His Highness has worked, through the Aga Khan Development Network, to reduce poverty and improve education and healthcare. Recognized for defending the fundamental rights of people of all faiths and backgrounds, he has worked tirelessly to make the world a better and more inclusive place. It is fitting that His Highness's Global Centre for Pluralism is headquartered in Ottawa, as Canada shares his commitment to pluralism and diversity. We are also proud to host the Aga Khan Museum and Ismaili Centre in Toronto. In recognition of his service to Canada and internationally, Canada bestowed honorary Canadian citizenship on His Highness the Aga Khan in 2010.

His Highness's birthday is also an opportunity to express our gratitude to the Ismaili Canadian community for their contribution to Canada. This is reflected in the work of the Aga Khan Foundation Canada and the exemplary spirit of volunteerism and support exhibited by the Ismaili Jamat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I join Canadian Ismailis in extending my best wishes for happiness and health to His Highness the Aga Khan on his 84th birthday. Keep well and safe. Salgirah Khushiali Mubarak!

