State Street Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Ann Fogarty

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Ann Fogarty to executive vice president and deputy head of Global Delivery with responsibility for State Street's custody, middle office, transfer agency and client service operations. Fogarty will report to Liz Nolan, executive vice president and head of Global Delivery. She will also join State Street's Management Committee.

Fogarty joins from BNY Mellon where she was most recently Executive Committee member responsible for leading the Global Operations organization and supporting every stage of the client investment lifecycle and overseeing a team of more than 20,000. She held a variety of senior positions since joining BNY Mellon in 1988, including head of EMEA Investment operations and managing director leading the provision of fund accounting, transfer agency and middle office services to mutual, ETF and alternative fund clients.

"Ann brings significant global operations expertise across all ranges of complex fund structures and jurisdictions," said Nolan. "She has a keen understanding of the needs of our clients and her depth and breadth of capabilities, particularly in the custody and fund administration space, will help us continue to scale our operating model while providing our clients with continued high quality service and delivery."

Fogarty has extensive experience in leading global, cross-business initiatives across all aspects of the trading lifecycle. She also has broad experience with the global regulatory environment having managed teams and projects across EMEA, Latin America and the APAC region.

"I look forward to this next chapter of my career and working with the global teams and clients to continue to build on the strong foundation of innovation and service excellence that State Street has established," said Fogarty.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

