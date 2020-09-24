State Street Global Advisors Enhances Fixed Income ETF Offering

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report, today announced the launch of the SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS).

Designed to give investors exposure to ultra-short term Treasury bills, this new SPDR ETF offering covers a maturity range between the SPDR ® Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) and the SPDR ® Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS).

"With clients concerned about negative rates on the shortest end of the curve, BILS provides an additional ultra-short term Treasury option for fine tuning fixed income portfolios to meet specific yield, duration and risk parameters," said Noel Archard, Global Head of SPDR Product at State Street Global Advisors. "The launch of BILS completes our SPDR ETF Treasury suite, which now provides clients with cost effective access to the entire yield curve based on duration targets."

The SPDR ® Bloomberg Barclays 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays 3-12 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index, which includes all publicly issued U.S. Treasury Bills that have a remaining maturity of less than 12 months and at least 3 months. As of August 31, 2020, there were approximately 20 securities in the index.

"At Bloomberg, we're dedicated to providing index solutions that allow our clients to meet their evolving needs and address the changing global investment landscape," said Steve Berkley, CEO of Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL). "We are thrilled to work with State Street Global Advisors as they continue to build out their ETF suite, utilizing our indices as a strong foundation."

State Street Global Advisors offers a broad suite of fixed income SPDR ETFs to help investors build custom portfolios to pursue their goals. This comprehensive lineup includes 33 funds with over $87 billion in assets providing exposure that ranges from corporate and credit to high yield and emerging market debt.* For additional information, visit www.ssga.com.

For more information on the SPDR ETF suite, visit www.ssga.com/etfs.

*Bloomberg Finance, L.P., and SPDRS.com as of 6/30/2020

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are sponsored by affiliates of State Street Global Advisors. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500 ® - Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.ssga.com/etfs.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world's governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world's third-largest asset manager with US $3.05 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of June 30, 2020 and includes approximately $69.52 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Information

In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the value of the applicable index. Although ETF shares may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETF shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund.

Treasuriesare the debt obligations of a national government. Also known as "government securities," Treasuries are backed by the credit and taxing power of a country, and are thus regarded as having relatively little or no risk of default.

Bondsgenerally present less short-term risk and volatility than stocks, but contain interest rate risk (as interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall); issuer default risk; issuer credit risk; liquidity risk; and inflation risk. These effects are usually pronounced for longer-term securities. Any fixed income security sold or redeemed prior to maturity may be subject to a substantial loss.

Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257, download a prospectus or summary prospectus now, or talk to your financial advisor. Read it carefully before investing.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value3251756.1.1.AM.RTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005643/en/