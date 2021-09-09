State Street Corporation Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock

State Street Corporation ("State Street") (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report today announced that it intends to sell 21,724,217 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The offering will be conducted as a public offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by State Street.

State Street intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable for, and certain costs associated with, the acquisition of Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services ("BBH Investor Services"). Completion of this offering is not contingent upon the completion of the acquisition of BBH Investor Services. If the acquisition of BBH Investor Services is not completed, State Street will use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as underwriters for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Prospective investors should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement and the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering and the other documents that State Street has filed with the SEC for more complete information about State Street and this offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 and BofA Securities at BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of State Street's common stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the shares of State Street's common stock in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the terms of the proposed offering, the timing and completion of the offering, State Street's intended use of proceeds, the acquisition of BBH Investor Services and any other statements regarding events or developments that State Street expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are "forward-looking" statements. There are a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to capital markets conditions and completion of the offering, the ability of the parties to the acquisition of BBH Investor Services to satisfy the conditions to the acquisition on a timely basis and such parties' ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in State Street's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and State Street does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

