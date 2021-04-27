State Street Appoints Global Chief Architect

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report today announced that it has appointed Aman Thind to executive vice president and global chief architect. In this role Thind will report to Brian Franz, global chief information officer.

Thind is responsible for designing the strategy and driving implementation of State Street's technology transformation and interoperable infrastructure. He will also play an integral role in advancing the company's technology innovation including further building capabilities in digital, crypto, and other digitally-led technologies.

"With experience on both the trading floor and in technology strategy, Aman brings a unique perspective to our technology roadmap across multiple dimensions," said Franz. "Technology will continue to be a key enabler of our clients' growth objectives and we are confident that Aman's expertise will enhance the delivery of solutions, help them accelerate time to market and build stability, resiliency and scalability into their operations."

Thind was previously chief technology officer (CTO) of State Street's GlobalLink platform and prior to that role was co-founder and CTO of BestX, a fintech startup acquired by State Street in 2018. He has also worked in Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, Fidelity and Adobe in various leadership roles.

State Street has been actively engaged in the digital asset space for a number of years and is committed to evolving its broader strategy for the crypto and digital assets environment to meet the growing interest of global clients. In March, State Street announced that it was appointed as the fund administrator and transfer agent of the VanEck Bitcoin Trust ('The Trust') a new bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is currently pending approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Most recently, it also announced that is has been appointed as the administrator of a planned bitcoin backed exchange traded note (ETN) initiated by Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

