State Street Announces Resolution Plan For 2021

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report today announced that it has filed its 2021 resolution plan.

State Street, along with other banking institutions, periodically prepares and files its resolution plan, commonly referred to as a "living will," with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The resolution plan details State Street's efforts to enhance resolvability across its business in line with applicable rules and guidance.

The Public Section of State Street's resolution plan can be found in the Investor Relations section of its website, at http://investors.statestreet.com/.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006094/en/