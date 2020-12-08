State Of Vermont, NIC Vermont Launch New Outdoor Recreation Mobile App

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched the Vermont Outdoors mobile application, a new tool to help citizens and visitors explore outdoor recreational opportunities in ways that meet COVID-19 pandemic safety practices.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched the Vermont Outdoors mobile application, a new tool to help citizens and visitors explore outdoor recreational opportunities in ways that meet COVID-19 pandemic safety practices.

Built in partnership with the state's digital government services partner, NIC Vermont, the mobile app provides a wide offering of features, including interactive maps, and enables users to easily access policy information and guidelines for activities, such as hunting, trapping, fishing, boating and hiking in Vermont.

"Vermont Outdoors is an exciting way for us to let Vermonters and others know how to experience our great wildlife recreation opportunities safely," said Louis Porter, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. "From hunters to anglers to birdwatchers, those who want to experience Vermont's wildlife and wild places can carry an up-to-date guide in their pocket about how and where to do so. This app is available for different phone platforms, includes both online and offline information, and even gives users the ability to help the Department in its wildlife conservation and recreation mission by letting us know what they see."

Since the initial launch prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Vermont Outdoors has more than 4,600 downloads. New features are planned for later this year and next and will introduce even more useful tools and resources, particularly for activities popular in the spring and summer seasons. Vermont Outdoors is currently available for download in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both Android and iOS devices, respectively.

NIC Vermont

NIC Vermont is the official digital government partner for the State of Vermont. Managed through a unique public-private partnership, NIC Vermont builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of digital government firm NIC, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC Inc.

NIC, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government - providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005065/en/