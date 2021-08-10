State-of-the-Art Sports Complex Under Construction In Historic Baseball Town, City Names Sports Facilities Companies As Operating Partner

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Starkville, MS is home to the 2021 College World Series Champions Mississippi State University. The city is building on the legacy as a "Baseball Town" with the development of a state-of-the-art regional baseball destination named Cornerstone Sports Complex. The venue design led by Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio, with design team members, Neel-Schaffer Engineering, Shafer Zahner Zahner Architects and DD Consulting is currently under construction. The City of Starkville leaders selected The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) and their team of full-service staff as their operating partner to oversee daily operations, marketing and event booking, staff development, and more.

Starkville, home of Mississippi State University, expects the $20+ million outdoor complex to open in Summer of 2022. The venue will feature 12 baseball/softball fields and one Championship Field, which allows the City of Starkville to host a wide array of events from national youth sports tournaments to local civic, sports, social, and community events. Cornerstone Sports Complex now joins the Sports Facilities Companies national network ( SFMNetwork.com), bringing national attention, talent, technology, and programming to Starkville.

"The City of Starkville is proud to build Cornerstone Sports Complex and share our history with the world," says Starkville Mayor, Lynn Spruill. "Our goal is to create a legacy through the enrichment of sports that we love here in Starkville. We hope to welcome future Mississippi State graduates who share in our city's history of tee-ball, baseball, and pride for our Bulldogs. This complex will hold a special place in our community as we build memories, business, and life-long residents here."

The facility is part of a master plan project known as Cornerstone Park and will be built in two phases. The Sports Complex is part of phase I of the project and will include a walking trail, playgrounds, flex space, and pay homage to the local history of Tee-ball - a sport that originated in Starkville - with 2 dedicated Tee-ball fields. Phase II is planned to include an RV park, more trails, and playgrounds.

Another historic achievement to be featured at Cornerstone Sports Complex will be the Cool Papa Bell Plaza and Statue. James Thomas "Cool Papa" Bell was born and raised in Starkville, Mississippi. He was an American center fielder in early segregated league baseball from 1922 to 1946. He is considered to have been one of the fastest men ever to play the game and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.

Starkville will join the ranks of forward-thinking cities across the country who are realizing the potential economic and health impacts of youth and amateur sports tourism. The ever-growing travel sports/sports tourism industry recorded nearly 180 million people who traveled to a sports event in the US either as a participant or spectator in 2019 (SportsETA 2019 Annual Report). Starkville will be a premier destination for baseball/softball in Mississippi and is predicted to generate an estimated $17 million in direct spending in year one from an estimated 250,000 visitors to the venue.

Cornerstone Sports Complex joins prominent youth sports destinations such as Legends Events Center ( Bryan, TX), Rocky Top Sports World, ( Gatlinburg, TN), the Hoover Met Complex ( Hoover, AL) and the newly opened Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater ( Albertville, AL).

CEO and Founder of Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), Jason Clement commented, "Starkville has a rich baseball history as an incredible sports destination. It is our privilege to work with Mayor Spruill and the City of Starkville as their operating partner. Together, we will open Cornerstone Sports Complex with excellence in operations, staffing, and develop key community partnerships to ensure the next generation of athletes choose Starkville for baseball and softball for many years to come."

For event booking, career information, or sponsorship/partnership opportunities, please contact John Sparks at jsparks@sportadvisory.com for more information. For updates on the progress of the project, please visit cityofstarkville.org. For more information on professional facility management or development services, visit sportsfacilities.com or sfmnetwork.com.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 30+ managed venues and 1500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFNetwork.com

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker7274743845 https://www.sportsfacilities.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-the-art-sports-complex-under-construction-in-historic-baseball-town-city-names-sports-facilities-companies-as-operating-partner-301352743.html

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies