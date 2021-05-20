State Of California Places Order For 52 More EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, announced an order from the California Department of General Services (DGS) for 52 Beam Global EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems. The EV ARC™ systems will expand access to sustainable EV charging and emergency power for 12 state government agencies. Beam Global EV charging infrastructure products are transportable, off-grid and require no construction, permitting or electrical work, providing fleet vehicles with access to clean, resilient EV charging. Wind rated to 120mph, flood-proof to 9 ½ feet and featuring an emergency power panel, the EV ARC™ systems also serve as emergency preparedness sustainable generators for fleet operators and first responders as they continue to operate during grid failures and provide power in locations without access to the utility grid.

Funded by a California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) grant and executed by the DGS Office of Sustainability's Transportation Unit, the order will bolster the state's off grid and resilient EV charging infrastructure for government-owned fleets, which already incorporates Beam Global products previously deployed statewide. This order is purchased through DGS' statewide California Contract #1-18-61-16 which simplifies the procurement process, ensures best pricing and is available to all state agencies and local government entities. The systems will provide power during emergencies and charge State of California EV fleets year-round. DGS has allocated the new EV ARC™ systems, according to each agency's needs, for delivery and deployment within 90 days of order placement. This bulk purchase reflects Beam Global's capability to fulfill orders of increasing scale while generating recurring demand, particularly in the public sector.

"We believe that this, the largest single order in our history is indicative of an increased emphasis on rapidly deployed and grid independent EV charging infrastructure by all branches of government," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "The U.S. has a Strategic Petroleum Reserve but there is no Strategic Electricity Reserve. Each EV ARC deployed contributes to our nation's energy security and in combination, provide the beginnings of a Strategic Electric Reserve. We are observing that this vital capability is becoming increasingly recognized in purchasing decisions and we applaud DGS and OES for taking this leadership position in securing the fuel of the future for California."

Federal, state and local authorities are accelerating demand for renewably-powered EV charging in the U.S. in response to recent grid failures and ambitious clean energy and electrified transportation targets. California is a leader in the transition, with Governor Gavin Newsom setting a 2035 deadline for phasing out internal combustion engine vehicle sales and advocating for $1.5 billion in public investments in the state's EV charging networks. The State of Washington has announced a similar ban five years earlier in 2030. At the federal level, President Biden aims to deploy 500,000 new public EV charging outlets as part of the administration's strategy to revitalize the country's transportation infrastructure and fight climate change.

About Beam GlobalBeam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About DGSThe California Department of General Services acts as the business manager for the state of California. DGS helps state government better serve the public by providing services to state agencies including procurement and acquisition solutions, real estate management, leasing and design services, environmentally friendly transportation, and architectural oversight and funding for the construction of safe schools. DGS Office of Sustainability (OS) supports state agencies in sustainability initiatives including policies, strategies, programs and projects for state buildings. Key program areas to meet customer needs include: renewable clean energy generation (solar and wind), energy retrofits in existing facilities, zero net energy (ZNE) building policy development, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) infrastructure, energy and emissions benchmarking, and recycling. The OS Transportation Unit designs and installs EV charging infrastructure at state facilities. For more information visit https://www.dgs.ca.gov/

