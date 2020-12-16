State IT Project Based On Fast Enterprises Software Receives Top Honors At 2020 Georgia Tech Show

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia's central IT authority has awarded top honors to an IT project that is modernizing the Peach State's driver's licensing and vehicle title and registration systems through a collaborative effort between state...

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia's central IT authority has awarded top honors to an IT project that is modernizing the Peach State's driver's licensing and vehicle title and registration systems through a collaborative effort between state agencies and Fast Enterprises (FAST), a leading provider of government software and consulting services.

The Georgia Technology Authority recognized the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES) project during the Authority's 2020 Virtual Digital Government Summit. DRIVES received the Georgia Technology Innovation Showcase Award for meeting distinct agency business requirements and transforming the way the state manages vehicle title and registration programs. The award noted that the modernized system, based on FAST's commercial-off-the-shelf FastDS-VS software, consolidates multiple legacy systems into a fully unified solution that provides the state with technological advances and cost savings.

"We're always excited to be part of a project that is recognized for its success in helping governments conduct their business more efficiently and effectively," said Martin Rankin, FAST's managing partner. "Awards that recognize and celebrate the collaborative success of FAST and our agency partners, however, are particularly rewarding."

The DRIVES project is implementing FastDS-VS in two stages for the Georgia Department of Revenue and the Georgia Department of Driver Services. The first stage, for which the award was received, involved replacing multiple Department of Revenue legacy systems with FastDS-VS to manage the state's vehicle title and registration programs. Started in late 2017, this project stage was completed on time and on budget in May 2019. The agency now uses FastDS-VS to manage titling and registration for over 10 million vehicles statewide.

The second stage of the DRIVES project began in July 2019 and is scheduled to go live in early 2021. The Department of Driver Services will use FastDS-VS as the state's consolidated system of record for the administration of driver licenses and driver records, as well as additional services related to identification cards and credentials.

Rankin credited the project's success in combining and modernizing two of the state's largest and most complex legacy software systems to Georgia's long and successful partnership with FAST.

"With the involvement of multiple agencies, the level of collaboration that was necessary to make the DRIVES project a success was really unprecedented," Rankin said. "Based on our history of successful IT modernization projects with the state, we knew that our agency partners would be dedicated to ensuring the same success for this project. We're able to share in this project recognition thanks to their commitment."

Fast Enterprises (FAST) is a leading provider of software and professional services that help governments enhance customer services, reduce costs, improve the efficiency of internal operations, and maximize return on investment. FAST professionals work onsite with government agencies to implement modernized enterprise systems based on the company's commercial off-the-shelf software products. In production for government agencies around the world, FAST's software is used to manage hundreds of government programs for tax and revenue, driver licensing and compliance, vehicle titling and registration, unemployment insurance tax and benefits, social services, and more.

