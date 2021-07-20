State Department Attorney Joins BAL, Adding More High-Caliber Immigration Talent To Government Strategies Team

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading immigration firm BAL announced that Tiffany Derentz, a former attorney at the U.S. Department of State, has joined the firm as Senior Counsel in its Washington, D.C., office. The hire marks the latest high-profile talent acquisition as the firm rapidly expands its cutting-edge immigration practice.

"Immigration is central to recruiting top talent, and I am excited to work with businesses and assist them in navigating their global mobility needs," said Derentz. "BAL is such a dynamic, forward-thinking firm, with genuine passion for what the y do for clients. I'm eager to work with BAL's talented and dedicated legal teams."

Derentz joins BAL's Government Strategies team, headed by Partner Lynden Melmed, who previously served as Chief Counsel at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Government Strategies team helps client s navigate and shape policy developments in D.C., maintaining direct relationships with the White House and leaders on both sides of the aisle. In May, BAL submitted extensive and detailed comments to USCIS, recommending concrete actions to reduce barriers and restore faith in the legal immigration system.

"Companies are facing unprecedented mobility challenges in the ongoing pandemic, including heavily backlogged visa services at U.S. Consulates and evolving travel ban restrictions," said Melmed. "Tiffany's experience with the State Department - both at headquarters and on the ground at U.S. Consulates - will provide our clients with unique insights into changing visa policies and processes."

Derentz served at the State Department for over eight years, working as an Advisor and Supervisory Attorney in the Bureau of Consular Affairs' Visa Office, then as an attorney in the Office of the Legal Adviser, including as a Senior Advisor to the department's Chief Legal Advisor for immigration affairs. The Bureau of Consular Affairs formulates and implements policies related to immigration and consular services and ensures that U.S. consulates around the world provide responsive and efficient visa services and other consular services.

"We're excited to further bolster our Government Strategies team with Tiffany's expertise," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "We are already the nation's preeminent firm for complex and sensitive immigration and compliance matters, advocating on behalf of business interests and influencing immigration policy in Washington. With this expansion of our team, we continue to attract the brightest minds in the industry to the benefit of our clients."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)BAL, one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms, is the Best Lawyers ® " Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020 and 2021) and the Best Law Firm for Women (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt ® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product and the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-department-attorney-joins-bal-adding-more-high-caliber-immigration-talent-to-government-strategies-team-301337789.html

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP