Startup Sunnyside OffRoad Launches Extreme Off-road Capable, Ultralight Camping Trailer

After three years of incubation, the Boony Stomper has hatched

RENO, Nev., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunnyside OffRoad is re-creating recreating. With its ultralight design and advanced long-travel suspension, the Boony Stomper is engineered and tested for higher-speed towing over the roughest terrain.

Click to see the Boony in high speed action: www.sunnysideoffroad.com/photos

This ultralight camping trailer is perfect for any tow vehicle including a side-by-side. The Boony's incredibly smooth ride will allow UTV riders, hunters, rock crawlers, overlanders and backcountry adventurers to re-create recreating. Finally, a trailer that will not slow you down or inhibit your off-roading. This trailer is perfect for the outdoor enthusiast looking to replace tent pitching or the traditional heavy, rough riding overland trailers for a lightweight, comfortable, higher speed, off-road camper.

Manufactured in Reno, Nevada

Base model weight is only 586 lbs.

Custom fabricated long travel suspension and load adjusting coil over shocks

Rugged steel frame, aluminum sided, durable construction

Seam sealed doors, dust-proof, insulated sleeper trailer

Starting at $8395

Some of the optional upgrades include a TV, powered fan, internal and external lights, solar panel, AC/DC power station, custom fit mattress, second door and hybrid DOT/UTV tires

Visit www.sunnysideoffroad.com/customize to see all the fun colors and options.

Founder Jon Whipple, "I was tired of pitching tents nightly on my long side-by-side rides, and there simply wasn't a camper/trailer on the market that was light enough, smooth enough or tough enough to handle the extreme terrain I ride. Most importantly, I needed a sleeper trailer with incredible suspension that would not slow me down or affect my ride."

Co-Owner Darrel Weaver, "I've spent my career with great brands, including Nike and Oakley, which lead the industry in technology, product development and performance. Similarly, the Boony's suspension is industry leading. There just isn't a camping trailer on the market that can travel as fast in rough terrain while being light enough for UTV towing."

www.sunnysideoffroad.com

Contacts: Jon Whipple - Founder, CEOCell: 775-691-4003 jwhipplesor@gmail.com

Darrel Weaver - Co-Owner, Sales and MarketingCell: 714-742-9737 dweaversor@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startup-sunnyside-offroad-launches-extreme-off-road-capable-ultralight-camping-trailer-301228392.html

SOURCE Sunnyside OffRoad