Startup, Styling Houses, Pivots During The Pandemic And Creates The Next Generation Of Home Staging

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Styling Houses created a new category in the "for sale" home industry, 'Their House, Their Stuff, Our Expertise, working with sellers, in their homes, using their belongings to create spaces that immediately appealed to buyers. With over 6 million homes nationwide for sale, the majority being owner-occupied, Styling Houses filled a market need and gaping void, freeing up realtors from a traditionally difficult part of the home sale process. Then, March hit and the nation shut down. Styling Houses needed to shift and the answer was full tilt into a bold new virtual styling process.

Preparing properties for sale has evolved greatly over the last 20 years. It began with staging mostly vacant homes, then online photo staging, and now Styling Houses' new generation of offering, an easy three step virtual process designed for occupied homes. Best part of this new service, it is offered at a fraction of the price of traditional staging.

Sellers feel comfortable during the sales process surrounded with their own furnishings but are often like deer in the headlights on how to prepare a home for listing.

Styling Houses allows agents to avoid the awkward conversation of asking clients to move things around or out.

Styling Houses is now serving clients coast to coast and is growing into being the premier online source for affordable, systematic, home styling that is creative and on-trend.

Homeowner Client: "Genius, Thank you! You see all the terrible pics on listings! Ours looks great!"

