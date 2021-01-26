Startup Refzee Announces New Movie Analytics Platform Launch Targeted At The Film Industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Refzee, the game-changing Santa Clara-based startup organization, is proud to announce a new movie analytics platform, aimed at giving the film industry the decisive metrics it needs.

"The film industry bases its decisions on outdated, inaccurate metrics," Jesse Unick, CEO of Refzee, says. "The biggest of all of them? Box office numbers. Now that more and more customers watch their films on streaming platforms - and with the COVID pandemic halting movie theater ticket sales - the time to shift strategy is now, and that's what Refzee provides."

Refzee features a number of data points enabling film industry influencers to make the information-driven decisions they need, including a key metric called the Movie Influence Score. This quick, quantifiable scoring system helps producers and streaming platforms make better choices on what to produce, along with insight on choosing what films to stream from their backlogs.

Along with the Movie Influence Score, Refzee features a full library for browsing content and a built-in analytics program for even deeper insights; the platform also boasts a CSV export and an API to extract the data for an organization's internal data tools. A "Dashboard" option makes for easy tracking, distribution, and display of Refzee's insights, and the high-powered platform features search for both movie titles and a vast database of various subjects.

Additionally, the Refzee platform enables product placement tracking - monitoring thousands of brands across movies and television shows, with an ever growing collection.

"With over 15,000 titles to browse - and more coming in everyday - Refzee will give the film industry the data it's been looking for," Unick says. "Even if the industry hasn't even thought to look for it."

For more information on Refzee analytics platform, please visit Refzee's website at www.refzee.com.

