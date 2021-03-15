Start-up Company Transforms How To Study For The NCLEX Nursing Board Exam

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCLEXHighYield.com has broken ground in the infamous nursing school certification exam world. For those who don't know, the NCLEX is the National Council Licensure Examination for nurses. It's the licensing exam at the end of all their studies and is quite difficult to pass. Globally, students spend time looking for the best resources of study material online to prepare for the exam, but how can they differentiate between which ones are actually worth the investment?

Why NCLEX High Yield is DifferentNCLEX High Yield was founded by Dr. Zeeshan Hoodbhoy for soon-to-be nurses. Having a history of successfully teaching Nurses, Physician Assistants, and Medical School Students methods to pass their board exams, NCLEX High Yield's founder knew exactly how to structure his prep course after years of research. Dr. Zeeshan wanted to change the image, outlook, and method of approaching board exams. He realized that students needed an all-encompassing approach to the NCLEX including content, confidence, test-taking strategies, structure, and stamina. He decided to take into account his failures. Once he figured out the formula for passing his board examinations, he realized this finding could benefit students who made the same mistakes or prevent others from making them. Dr. Zeeshan states, "Students, like myself, approach these board exams as if they are nursing or medical school final exams, but they are a completely different beast!"

Trivia NightsWhile many other sites offer downloadable course material to study and quiz yourself, NCLEX High Yield saw room to make this activity more engaging. Rather than flip through note cards, students can participate with other people studying, make teams, study partners, and new life-long colleagues. What's even better is that these trivia nights resemble that of trivia night at your local pub with gift card prizes, giveaways for free tutoring sessions, and additional study material.

The NCLEX High Yield PodcastStudying can be a lonely thing. If you're at home by yourself as a nursing student, it can feel draining to stare at books and screens for long periods. Sometimes it helps to hear someone vocalize a subject for our comprehension of a subject to click. NCLEX High Yield realized this and created their podcast for students to listen to free here . Each podcast has a different topic that is explained in depth to help students prepare for the NCLEX exam. The podcast has gained so much traction and recently reached 55k listeners in its first two months online.

FREE Weekly Zoom SessionsLive weekly Zoom sessions are available to any individual wanting free NCLEX Material! Every Wednesday at 6pm EST, Dr. Zeeshan hosts a free zoom teaching session. What started as a handful of students has now turned into 300 plus students and growing. NCLEX High Yield's social media growth comes strictly by word of mouth. This Start-up loves to give back to its own community by doing weekly giveaways of free tutoring, free courses, gift cards, and more! Dr. Zeeshan is notorious for doing impromptu giveaways and events where he uses his own time and financial means, even providing charitable donations as prizes. "Dr. Z really knows how to simplify difficult topics and help us, students, not only understand this information but retain it with his cool style. Shout out to the NCLEX HIGH YIELD TEAM!" says current student Kim B.

Pass the Exam with NCLEX High YieldNCLEX High Yield is not your average student nurse study resource. They don't follow the traditional plans of study companies before them. They bring an edge of expert knowledge, passion, and fun to their study materials helping students feel engaged and confident to pass the NCLEX exam when the big day comes. "Dr. Zeeshan's voice will get stuck in your head but it definitely helped me pass my boards! Talking to Dr. Zeeshan was like talking to one of my boys, it was just easy!" stated current Nurse Andrew O. After watching countless testimonials, this seems to be the consensus amongst students about Dr. Zeeshan, leaving us to wonder who is this CEO that gives out his phone number to students so willingly.

