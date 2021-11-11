Starstream's Facetime Promotions Invoices Clients Over One Million Dollars Through October

New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc.'s (OTC Pink: SSET) wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions (Facetime), a premier provider of event staffing, on-demand promotional marketing and brand ambassador services, is pleased to announce that Facetime has successfully achieved a corporate milestone of invoicing clients over one million dollars during the Company's current 2021 fiscal year.

Carla Rissell, President of SSET, proudly commented: "Facetime has successfully hit the million dollar billing mark in 2021! October was a banner month for Facetime and business continues to be strong in the four-state area we currently service. Facetime successfully completed over 700 events during the month of October and November has started out very strong as well. Through the end of October, Facetime has done over one million dollars in business during 2021 and we still have two more months to go yet. Investors should take note that holidays are the times when we shine the brightest and with Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations on the horizon, I believe business will remain at peak levels for the rest of the year."

The record-breaking month of October 2021 surpasses corporate revenue from October 2020 by over 350%.

Many of the recent events have seen a demand for Facetime to provide an entire package of services, including the Company's new Point-of-Sale solutions and uniform design and production. Most significantly in October, Facetime was secured as the solution for multiple golf events in which the Facetime girls would setup, maintain, and tear-down promotional stations at each one of the eighteen holes.

The Company's supporting efforts for Starstream Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Starstream Capital") is active and moving forward. The Company has been in discussions to expand the Starstream Capital Board of Directors. Updates forthcoming.

About Starstream Entertainment, Inc. and Facetime Consulting and Promotions LCC.

Starstream Entertainment Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"), is primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry. The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry. Facetime specializes in brand ambassadors, event staffing, atmosphere models, print and electronic media as well as staffing for all levels of the beverage and consumer goods industry. We provide staffing for all levels across industries we serve, including regional to C-Level, offering everything from promotional models to enhanced brand ambassador services and administrative services including field marketing, sales, brand management, and even promotional vehicle programs.

