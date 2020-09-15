Starpharma To Webcast Live At Life Sciences Investor Forum September 17th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY), based in Melbourne, Australia, today announced that Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer, will present a pre-recorded presentation at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on September 17 th.

DATE: Thursday, September 17 th TIME: 9:30 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/30GjErk

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com .

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel ® portfolio and DEP ® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel ®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel ® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel ® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand names Betafem ® BV Gel (UK), Betadine BV™ (Europe), Betadine™ BV Gel (Asia) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia and New Zealand) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel ® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel ® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel ® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel ® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the LifeStyles Dual Protect ® brand. The VivaGel ® condom is approved in Europe.

DEP ® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product ® : Starpharma's DEP ® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP ® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has three internal DEP ® products - DEP ® docetaxel, DEP ® cabazitaxel and DEP ® irinotecan - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours. Starpharma's partnered DEP ® programs include a multiproduct DEP ® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca for a DEP ® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:Starpharma Holdings LimitedDr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer +61 3 8532 2704investor.relations@starpharma.com Life Sciences Investor ForumJohn M. ViglottiSVP Corporate Services, Investor Access(212) 220-2221johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com