StarPak Announces Continued Expansion And Investment In W&H Printing And Extrusion Machinery

HOUSTON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StarPak, a fully integrated printer and leading manufacturer of high-quality flexible packaging products, has announced another significant expansion of its capacity with three new W&H presses (one VISTAFLEX and two MIRAFLEX II) and a W&H VAREX II blown film line. The Company has also announced a 150,000 square foot facility expansion to support its future growth.

The newest 67", 10-color VISTAFLEX press is up and running and makes StarPak W&H's largest VISTAFLEX customer worldwide. Expanding on this investment, the company is adding two 52", 10-color MIRAFLEX II presses, which will be operational in 2021. In addition, the Company will take delivery of a 134", 5-layer VAREX II blown film extrusion line.

The industry-leading VISTAFLEX provides unprecedented line speeds of up to 2,625 ft./min and the ability to prepare and store up to five additional jobs while the press is running. The MIRAFLEX II presses provide state-of-the-art automation allowing for quick, waste minimizing set-up and job changes. These machinery additions will be housed at StarPak's Houston, Texas facility, which is adding 150,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to support this expansion of capacity.

Mike Ukropina, Five Star CEO, commented, "Our continued investment in capacity highlights StarPak's commitment to supporting our customer's growth today and in the years ahead. Expanding our capabilities with state-of-the-art presses, extrusion, and automation allows us to remain focused on industry-leading quality and innovation across all segments".

About Five Star

The Five Star Family of Companies is an integrated group of manufacturing companies located in Houston, Texas, and vertically integrated across multiple facilities that encompass extrusion, printing, and converting operations. Five Star provides innovative packaging solutions to Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers across the following five business entities:

StarPak combines leading-edge printing and extrusion capabilities to supply an expanding range of printed films used for consumer and pet food bags and pouches, shrink overwrap, towel and tissue wrap, multipack bags, bakery bags, and printed rollstock for a diverse base of CPG customers.

Polytex provides innovative laminated woven sacks, quad seal bags, pouches, and other flexible structures for various consumer and agriculture markets, including pet foods and treats.

Superbag is a leading manufacturer and converter of environmentally focused retail carry-out, grocery bags, t-shirt sacks, and extruded films.

Fresh Pak is a state-of-the-art recycling operation that manufactures environmentally-focused extruded products including slip sheets and tier sheets and provides toll processing of post-consumer (PCR) and industrial recycled resins.

Jumbo Bag provides bulk container bags that are custom designed to meet demanding customer applications.

