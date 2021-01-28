Starmark Financial LLC To Open Main Headquarters In Deerfield Beach, Fl

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starmark Financial LLC,a national debt buyer, announced it will open its main headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Privately owned by Brett Silver, CEO & Co-Founder and Susan Richards, President and Co-Founder, the firm expects to hire 75 FTE.

Silver brings over 30 years of collection experience starting from working with his father at the family business, Allied Bond and Collection, then building NCB Management Services, Inc. Brett sold his shares back to the organization in 2019 exiting the company after building it from start-up to 500 employees.

Silver built a world-class ARM organization inserting lofty principles into process and performance. "My dedication was always to the people I hired," he said.

"My passion is in the people we hire, not just the interview, but the ongoing relationship over time."

Silver applied those same principles to his relationships with business partners building a reputation on out-servicing the competition.

"I'm excited to partner with Susan on this new venture, having worked with her for several years. I respect her knowledge, work ethic and dedication to the Industry. We're a winning combination."

Richards has been in the ARM industry for over 30 years. She started at Allied Bond and Collection as Collector working her way up and has spent the last 20 years with NCB Management Services, Inc. where she had held several positions.

She resigned in December 2020 as NCB's Chief Operating Officer after building a team of true professionals in the art of customer treatment. "I believe in a culture that not only focuses on the individual, but building the best-in-class teams," she said.

Richards works with her management to allow them to be the best they can be. "I'm thrilled to be back working with Brett. We believe in the same principles, our people and in leadership as an honor and having people follow you as a privilege. People follow leaders that they can trust, have their back and go the extra mile."

Silver and Richards said they are extremely excited about launching their main headquarters in South Florida, and are looking forward to expanding their previous successes.

Who is Starmark?

Founded in 2021 whose principals have over 60 years in the collection and debt buying Industry, Starmark's Vision LLC 's core values are in its people, in the process and in their results.

Focus is on the customer and how Starmark can best serve and deliver exceptional customer service. The Process involves taking each customer's situation and treating it individually and listening and learning to help customers back on a path resolving their financial hardship. Starmark results are based on its expertise in the debt buying business as it continues to lead the financial markets by creating a culture of forward thinkers, hiring talent, mastering innovation and constantly improving on our state-of-the-art training and tools to adapt to ever-changing environments.

It's Mission: "To deliver outstanding customer service by focusing on "Best-in-class treatment"

