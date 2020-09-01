Starlight Children's Foundation Launches Stream For Starlight To Benefit Seriously Ill Children

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation, the organization dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill children and their families, announced today the launch of its second annual Stream For Starlight (S4S).

The month-long virtual campaign, which takes place in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, invites businesses, influencers, gamers, and individuals to stream content and raise critical funds for Starlight's mission. With events happening daily, fans can create a list of bingeworthy content directly from Starlight's integrated calendar.

The S4S kickoff event will feature YouTuber Briannaas she plays JackBox Games with Azzyland, Lizzy Capri, LaurenzSide, Munchie Michelle, Neeko, and Samara Redway.

All donations raised during S4S will fund the delivery of fun and innovative Starlight programs to hospitalized children across the US. Since 1982, Starlight has impacted 16 million seriously ill kids and their families in all 50 states thanks to grassroots supporters and generous partners.

"From cooking lessons on Instagram to workout classes on YouTube to gaming on Twitch, Stream For Starlight has something for everyone," said Adam Garone, Starlight CEO. "Because of COVID-19, hospitalized kids need Starlight programs more than ever. We're so grateful to have the support of all those participating and streaming this year."

Stream For Starlight will include more than 150 virtual events throughout the month, including streams from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Whitney Port, Ashley Park, Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member - H1ghSky1, professional gamer - Megan "MeganPlays" Letter, and many more.

To learn more about S4S and see the full list of S4S events, visit starlight.org/s4s.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 16 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Cristine Lovato Cristine.lovato@starlight.org; 626-824-0325

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starlight-childrens-foundation-launches-stream-for-starlight-to-benefit-seriously-ill-children-301122247.html

SOURCE Starlight Children's Foundation