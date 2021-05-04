Starlight Children's Foundation And The Walt Disney Company Reveal Disney Princess-Themed Starlight Hospital Wear

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation and The Walt Disney Company announced a collaboration to bring Disney Princess-themed Starlight Hospital Wear to children's hospitals across the United States. The collaboration will include five designs inspired by iconic and heroic Disney characters Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Mulan and Tiana, joining existing Frozen-themed Starlight Gowns featuring Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

These new Starlight Hospital Wear are a part of Disney's year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration highlighting the courage and kindness of beloved Disney Princesses and Frozen Queens. This global extravaganza will delight fans through content, products, experiences, and more.

"It's an honor to work with Disney for the last 20 years to deliver happiness to seriously ill kids across the country," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "For many hospitalized kids, one of the most stressful moments during their hospital journey is when they take off their own clothes and put on a hospital gown. We've seen how Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Gowns have transformed this moment - bringing smiles when these kids need them the most. The new Disney Princess-themed Starlight Hospital Wear will provide much-needed courage and inspiration for children in need and will help make their time in the hospital brighter."

Starlight Hospital Wear is designed to be comfortable, functional, and make hospital stays happier. The Starlight Gowns and pants are high-quality and brightly colored. They are specially designed with snaps and ties to provide better coverage for kids and easier access for hospital staff during medical procedures.

Since 2001, The Walt Disney Company and Starlight Children's Foundation have collaborated to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families. In support of Disney's commitment to reimagining the patient journey in children's hospitals, Starlight delivers Disney-themed Starlight Gowns as part of Disney deliveries of toys, books, and games to provide a sense of comfort and normalcy to children during their hospital stay.

"Disney Princesses and Frozen characters are among the most recognized and beloved around the world, and especially among children. We're so delighted to be collaborating with Starlight Children's Foundation to create these Starlight Gowns as part of the Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration this year," said Jenny Cohen, Executive Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility. "Our hope is that these Disney-themed gowns will provide children joy and comfort throughout their hospital stay and inspire children to show off their own courage and kindness, just like the heroes of these magical adventure stories."

In 2017, Disney and Starlight Children's Foundation launched Disney-themed hospital gowns inspired by a collection of favorite Disney characters. Since the launch, Disney and Starlight have delivered over 140,000 Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Gowns to hospitalized kids across the United States. From Star Wars characters to Marvel superheroes to iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy, these hospital gowns comfort and inspire children during their hospital stay.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATIONStarlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 17 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org.

