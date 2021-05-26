STARC Systems Launches FireblockWall™, The First Modular Reusable One-Hour Fire-Rated Temporary Containment Solution

FireblockWallTM stops fires, installs 4 times faster than drywall, and has superior noise-blocking--solving some of the biggest temporary containment challenges for contractors and facility managers working in occupied healthcare environments.

BRUNSWICK, Maine, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STARC Systems , a manufacturer of temporary modular wall containment solutions used for occupied renovations and infection isolation, today unveiled FireblockWall™, the first modular reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary containment system. STARC will begin taking orders in June with deliveries starting in early summer.

"Our customers have been requesting a one-hour fire-rated containment solution," said Bruce Bickford, VP of Product Development at STARC Systems. "Facility managers have a tremendous responsibility during an occupied healthcare renovation project. If something goes wrong and the Joint Commission, State Inspector or Fire Marshal investigates, it falls on the facility manager to explain every detail. STARC uses customer feedback to inform our product innovations and solve their most challenging needs. FireblockWall™ relieves our customers from wondering if they're meeting the proper safety requirements."

Benefits of FireblockWall TM

Stops fires, keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe in healthcare environments.

keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe in healthcare environments. Fast installation with minimal labor , two laborers can install a 10' x 15' corner room in 90 minutes, which is an estimated 4 times faster than traditional drywall, plus no taping, mudding, sanding, painting or clean up.

, two laborers can install a 10' x 15' corner room in 90 minutes, which is an estimated 4 times faster than traditional drywall, plus no taping, mudding, sanding, painting or clean up. Designed to meet NFPA 101 or IBC code , a fire-rated wall must be constructed from the floor to the deck above. With its perimeter tracks, specially designed panels including pre-designed negative air panels and doors and supporting components, FireblockWall meets the requirements of a one-hour fire-rated listed assembly when installed to spec.

, a fire-rated wall be constructed from the floor to the deck above. With its perimeter tracks, specially designed panels including pre-designed negative air panels and doors and supporting components, FireblockWall meets the requirements of a one-hour fire-rated listed assembly when installed to spec. Superior noise-blocking, with an STC rating of 40, this is 65% quieter than any other temporary containment system.

with an STC rating of 40, this is 65% quieter than any other temporary containment system. Exceeds ICRA Class IV (infection control), ASTM E119 and ASTM E84 requirements.

(infection control), Cost-effective, the panels are durable and can be used job after job, it typically pays for itself after just 3-5 uses and generates ongoing cost savings.

the panels are durable and can be used job after job, it typically pays for itself after just 3-5 uses and generates ongoing cost savings. Lower carbon footprint , the sleek, reusable walls save on the waste and debris normally created by building and tearing down drywall.

, the sleek, reusable walls save on the waste and debris normally created by building and tearing down drywall. Easy air management, includes a negative air panel to discharge air keeping dangerous dust off the ground, and automatically closes the damper when temperatures exceed 165 degrees. Also includes an air monitor panel that's compatible with all common manometers and has a 2" rated pass-through for wiring.

"After making the switch from traditional containment methods such as poly and sheetrock to STARC's FireblockWall TM panels, our team noticed a drastic difference in the time we spend setting up containment in the field," said Adam Bouffard, Construction Supervisor, Hebert Construction. "Not only do these panels offer a safer, more secure worksite, but they also provide us with a professional-looking, durable, reusable containment solution for use on future projects."

How it Works

With FireblockWall TM a one-hour fire-rated solution can be quickly installed in 4 easy steps:

Step 1: Mark a centerline and mount the pre-drilled telescoping perimeter tracks. Tracks can easily be customized to length.

Mark a centerline and mount the pre-drilled telescoping perimeter tracks. Tracks can easily be customized to length. Step 2: Place the FireblockWall TM panels using a lift & drop connection (no tools required).

Place the FireblockWall TM panels using a lift & drop connection (no tools required). Step 3: Fill track to panel gaps with fire-rated insulation.

Fill track to panel gaps with fire-rated insulation. Step 4: Place track covers to finish.

Fire-rated corners, doors and accessories are available when the project requires it, including handle sets with multiple lock options depending on the level of security needed.

"STARC is committed to delivering value beyond our customers' expectations while addressing long-standing containment challenges in the most sensitive of occupied healthcare environments," said Chris Vickers, President and CEO of STARC Systems. "We set the standard for temporary modular containment with RealWall TM and LiteBarrier TM and now we're thrilled to raise the bar again by introducing FireblockWall TM, the first and only reusable one-hour fire-rated solution."

To learn more about the benefits of FireblockWall TM or to get a quote, please visit www.starcsystems.com .

MEDIA KIT

About STARC Systems STARC Systems is a temporary wall containment company and leader in healthcare renovation and isolation preparedness solutions. Our temporary wall systems exceed ICRA Class IV and ASTM E-84 requirements and help reduce infection spread while allowing healthcare facilities to easily install, move and reconfigure panels to create anterooms and AIIRs for their patients and employees. With a customer satisfaction score of 9.9 and a 91% customer reorder rate, leading healthcare facilities, including Brigham & Women's Hospital, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic continue to rely on STARC Systems to solve their temporary containment challenges. STARC Systems' RealWall™ received the 2019 Healthcare Design Award. To learn more, go to www.starcsystems.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starc-systems-launches-fireblockwall-the-first-modular-reusable-one-hour-fire-rated-temporary-containment-solution-301299388.html

SOURCE STARC Systems