Starbucks To Participate At The Wolfe Research Consumer Access Day

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that Patrick Grismer, chief financial officer, will participate at the Wolfe Research Consumer Access Day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that Patrick Grismer, chief financial officer, will participate at the Wolfe Research Consumer Access Day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the company's website at http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005733/en/