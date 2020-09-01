Starbucks To Participate At The J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that Patrick Grismer, chief financial officer, will participate at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the company's website at investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through Friday, October 16, 2020.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 32,000 stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006025/en/