STAR TREK: DISCOVERY's Colossal Queen Of A Cat, Grudge, Is Ready For Her Closeup In "The Book Of Grudge," Which She's Written With An Assist From A Human, Robb Pearlman

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grudge's needs outweigh the needs of the many. Or the few. Or… anyone. So says Grudge, Cleveland Booker's massive - and massively cool - queen of a cat on STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The taciturn tabby, who quite rightly thinks of herself as a queen, shares her musings on life, humans, Michael Burnham, dogs and more -- much more -- in Hero Collector's newest addition to its cat-alogue of STAR TREK titles, The Book of Grudge.

Sharper than the sharpest claw and more stunning than a phaser blast, The Book of Grudge delivers not only Grudge's snarky purr-sonal take on everything from space travel to the proper care and training of various alien species, but also includes STAR TREK-inspired quotes, and haiku meditations on her most favorite things, including napping and people (as long as they're far enough away).

Though she's caved to the demands of her many fans across the galaxy and deigned to write a book, Grudge couldn't do it alone. Shockingly, she turned to dog-lover Robb Pearlman, a New York Times bestselling author known for his humor ("I guess," Grudge says. "I mean, that's what Book and my agent told me.") and his familiarity with STAR TREK (his work includes Fun with Kirk and Spock and Redshirt's Little Book of Doom). Additionally, the book spans 96 pages and includes - paws for effect - entertaining illustrations and dazzling photos of (a very, very impatient Grudge) taken on the Discovery set.

The Book of Grudge will be published on December 28, 2021, just weeks after STAR TREK: DISCOVERY kicked off its fourth season. Available meow for pre-order at penguinrandomhouse/books, it will be priced at $14.95 in the U.S. and $19.95 in Canada.

Note to Editors: Hero Collector Books, a division of Eaglemoss, is focused on publishing entertaining, in-depth books based on the world's leading film and television properties. The books are designed to shed new light on some of the world's most beloved and iconic brands. They include lavishly illustrated encyclopedias, in-depth behind the scenes books, official histories, and new and light-hearted takes on classic characters.

