Star Jones & Marquis Who's Who Announces Their Women Luminaries List

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the global leading biographical publisher for over 120 years, has announced their Women Luminaries list for 2021 as a part of their Maker's List Series. Spearheaded by MWW CEO Erica Lee and American lawyer, award-winning media personality, and women's and diversity advocate, Star Jones, who serves as the Executive Editor of the Maker's Lists, the list features 58 honorees, mirroring the 58 facets of a Marquise Diamond.

The Maker's Lists will be released every month highlighting a different theme, celebrating the most influential thought leaders, some of which are well-known and some of which are meant to surprise and educate the general public. The list categories will include Finance & Business, Medicine, Healthcare & Science, American Education, Engineering & Technology, American Law, Philanthropy, Art & Culture, and more.

"Our aim for the Women Luminaries list is meant to drive attention to the women in America leading the charge and breaking down different barriers every day," said CEO Erica Lee. "We wanted to ensure that we paid respect not only to those that have been heavily noted in the media but those that have yet to be discovered. We want these lists to shine a light on those that have not yet to be recognized for their incredible achievements."

"As a longtime women's advocate, it's probably not surprising that I've found true inspiration in women who are pursuing their passions and working to make our world a better place, and over the years that inspiration has fueled me," said Star Jones, Executive Editor of the Maker's List. "I believe that by celebrating women and their extraordinary achievements with our Women Luminaries Maker's List we do more than simply tell their stories; in fact, we inspire other women to find and pursue their passions, too."

Selected honorees for MWW's Women Luminaries list include the following:

Alexis McGill Johnson : McGill Johnson is an American academic and social justice advocate. She is the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Planned Parenthood provides vital health services to 2.4 million people each year through its more than 600 health centers across the country. She is also the co-founder of the Perception Institute, an anti-bias research group and co-created the guide for Starbucks' racial bias training in 2018.

Wong is an American disability rights activist and journalist. She was born with spinal muscular atrophy and stopped walking at an early age. She is the founder and project coordinator of the Disability Visibility Project (DVP), which collects the oral histories of people with disabilities in the U.S. that is run alongside StoryCorps. She operates the Disabled Writers project, a resource to help editors and disabled writers and journalists connect. Wong was also selected as a Ford Foundation Disabilities Futures Fellow in 2020. Christina Koch and Jessica Meir : Kock and Meir are NASA astronauts that conducted the first all-female spacewalk.

Kock and Meir are NASA astronauts that conducted the first all-female spacewalk. Chrissy Teigen : Teigen is an American model, TV personality, author, and chef, who gained even more attention in 2020 when she posted very publicly about the experience of having a stillborn child.

Teigen is an American model, TV personality, author, and chef, who gained even more attention in 2020 when she posted very publicly about the experience of having a stillborn child. Cynthia Marshall : Marshall is the first Black woman to serve as a business leader of an NBA team, as the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

Marshall is the first Black woman to serve as a business leader of an NBA team, as the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. Deb Haaland : Haaland is the Governor of Michigan and survived a kidnapping attempt in 2020. She was one of the four top choices to be VP and is the first Native American nominated to lead the Interior Department. She also turned down a cabinet position to remain to be governor of Michigan . She is well-known for speaking up about sexual assault and health care access and rights.

Haaland is the Governor of and survived a kidnapping attempt in 2020. She was one of the four top choices to be VP and is the first Native American nominated to lead the Interior Department. She also turned down a cabinet position to remain to be governor of . She is well-known for speaking up about sexual assault and health care access and rights. Evan Rachel Wood : Wood wrote the Phoenix Act domestic violence bill, increasing the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies from three to five years and requiring police officers to have additional training on intimate partner violence. She recently went public with abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson and encouraged many more women to come forward to tell their stories.

Wood wrote the Phoenix Act domestic violence bill, increasing the statute of limitations on domestic violence felonies from three to five years and requiring police officers to have additional training on intimate partner violence. She recently went public with abuse allegations against and encouraged many more women to come forward to tell their stories. Jennifer Doudna : Doudna is an American biochemist known for her work in CRISPR gene editing. She was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for this work along with Emmanuelle Charpentier . Studies have shown that CRISPR technology can be used to alter the DNA of the HIV virus in human cells.

Doudna is an American biochemist known for her work in CRISPR gene editing. She was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for this work along with . Studies have shown that CRISPR technology can be used to alter the DNA of the HIV virus in human cells. Kathrin Jansen : Jansen is the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, she is largely responsible for the successful development of the COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with German startup BioNTech.

Jansen is the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, she is largely responsible for the successful development of the COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with German startup BioNTech. Susan Wojcicki : Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube and was involved in the founding of Google, becoming Google's first marketing manager as the leader of Google's original video service. She was named one of TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential People in 2015" and later named by TIME as "the most powerful woman on the internet."

Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube and was involved in the founding of Google, becoming Google's first marketing manager as the leader of Google's original video service. She was named one of TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential People in 2015" and later named by TIME as "the most powerful woman on the internet." Tammy Duckworth : Duckworth is the Junior Senator from Illinois and became the first double-amputee and first Thai American to serve in the U.S. Congress. She has served as an inspiration to female veterans.

Apart from the Women Luminaries List, MWW has also released the "Next Wave Ten" list, featuring the up-and-coming women that are set to make waves in the coming year. Honorees include:

Amanda Gorman :Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. The National Youth Poet Laureate performed "The Hill We Climb" and quickly gained international acclaim. Most recently she performed her poem "Chorus of the Captains" at the Super Bowl. Tara Houska :Houska is an attorney that fights for indigenous rights and justice. She was a former advisor on Native American affairs to Bernie Sanders . She spent six months working in North Dakota to fight the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The complete list of Women Luminaries honorees is listed below in alphabetical order:

Abigail Johnson

Alexis McGill Johnson

Alice Wong

Alicia Garza

Andrea Jung

Barbara Corcoran

Carol Greider

Carol Tomé

Chrissy Teigen

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir

and Cynthia Marshall

Dana Canedy

Deb Haaland

Dolly Parton

Evan Rachel Wood

Gretchen Whitmer

Gwynne Shotwell

Hartina "Tina" Flounoy

Indra Nooyi

Janet Yellen

Jennifer Doudna

Jensine Larsen

Jill Biden

Julie Sweet

Kamala Harris

Kathrin Jansen

Kathy Sullivan

Katie Sowers

Kimberly Bryant

Latanya Mapp Frett

Lauren Gardner

Lisa Jackson

Marillyn Hewson

Mary Barra

Melinda Gates

Michelle Obama

Nancy Patricia Pelosi

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Oprah Winfrey

Radhika Jones

Ramona Hood

Rashida Jones

Reshma Saujani

Robin Roberts

Rosalind Brewer

Sarah Thomas

Serena Williams

Sheryl Sandberg

Shonda Rhimes

Sonia Sotomayor

Stacey Abrams

Susan Wojcicki

Suzanne Clark

Tammy Duckworth

The "Colored Girls" ( Donna Brazile , Yolanda Carraway , Leah Daughtry & Minyon Moore )

, , & ) Vera Wang

Vernetta M Nay Moberly

Viola Davis

The "Next Ten Wave" honorees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Amanda Gorman

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Reynolds

Patricia Russo

Sandra Lindsay

Sarumanthi "Saru" Jayaraman

Swoon (aka Caledonia Curry)

Tiffany Sorya

Tara Houska

Victoria Moll-Ramírez

