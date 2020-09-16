STAR Announces New Member Wipro

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the STAR organization (Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail) announced that Wipro, a technology company, has joined STAR.

Wipro Limited, is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. Wipro is well positioned in the automotive industry and has worked with 50+ Automotive customers on 2000+ projects, 7 of 10 global auto OEMS, and 6 of 10 Tier-1 suppliers. Wipro delivers services across the value chain and recently launched their innovative Automotive Connected Services Studio in collaboration with AWS Launchpad. In addition, Wipro is working with major automotive OEMs in their digital transformation journey to implement and maintain their connected vehicle, Industry 4.0, incentive management, e-commerce platforms, warranty management, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), and retail Integration systems. Wipro's automotive CTO Mohandas Udyavar commented: "In these challenging times the automotive industry has to be more customer focused and implement systems that make the car buying and owning a joyful experience. Wipro is glad to partner with STAR to create and implement the retail standards which will enable the automotive ecosystem partners to sell and service innovative products."

STAR Chairman Rafael Maldonado (Vice President and CIO of the National Automobile Dealers Association) commented; "We are very excited that Wipro has joined STAR and we look forward to adding Wipro's connected vehicle and other broad ranging expertise to the STAR teams as we move forward with our objective of providing a broad framework and related standards for the secure interchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of auto retail information. As STAR membership grows, we continue to gain the collaboration and momentum necessary to realize our mission of delivering industry standards that allow for secure, global data interoperability using modern standards and technologies."

About STAR: Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit, dues-paying organization whose members include dealers, manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. Incorporated in 2001, STAR is considered the IT standards organization for the retail automotive industry. STAR's objectives are to define industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture to support global data interoperability, and to standardize the dealership IT infrastructure. STAR's goal is to use non-proprietary technology (IT) standards to reduce cost and complexity while increasing innovation and returns for all members.

About WiproWipro Limited is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

