Stanley Black & Decker Reaffirms 2021 Guidance And Provides Strategic Update At Growth Summit

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report hosted a virtual growth summit with investors today.

At the event, Stanley Black & Decker's leadership team provided an update on its growth catalysts and margin resiliency initiative, and detailed how each is critical to achieving the Company's long-term vision.

Stanley Black & Decker's CEO James M. Loree commented, "We have built a great company with a people-oriented culture that is powered by the SBD Operating Model and grounded by a dedication to performance, innovation and social responsibility. As we look to the future, we have an array of extraordinary growth opportunities in 2021 and beyond. We are harnessing powerful market trends and investing across the businesses to deliver sustained above-market organic growth and margin expansion."

Key messages from the day included:

The Company is well-positioned for growth and margin expansion and expects to benefit from several key market demand trends which have been accelerated and amplified by the pandemic: the consumer reconnection with the home and garden, eCommerce, electrification and health and safety. At the event, management reviewed several revenue growth catalysts to capitalize on these trends, including the option to acquire the remaining 80% of MTD, which becomes available in July.

The Company provided an update on its margin resiliency initiative, a technology-enabled transformative program that is expected to generate $300 - $500 million in cost savings over a 3-year period.

The Company reinforced its commitment to corporate social responsibility, emphasizing its positive impact on society and the Company's performance. Management provided details on how the Company is addressing climate change in its operations, creating a culture that fosters diversity and inclusion, playing a role in addressing societal needs, pursuing responsible governance, and integrating ESG into its business strategies and products.

2021 Guidance:

Management reaffirmed its updated full year 2021 guidance as provided on April 28, 2021. The Company continues to expect its 2021 EPS outlook to be $10.15 - $10.55 on a GAAP basis and $10.70 - $11.00 on an adjusted basis. The Company also reiterated that it expects free cash flow to approximate GAAP net income.

The difference between 2021 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance is $0.45 - $0.55, consisting of acquisition-related and other charges. These forecasted charges primarily relate to facility moves, deal and integration costs and functional transformation initiatives.

Donald Allan, Jr., President and CFO, commented, " Stanley Black & Decker's outlook for 2021 and beyond remains positive. We will continue to leverage the SBD Operating Model and margin resiliency to help us drive growth and margin expansion across our businesses. We are confident we have positioned the Company to deliver sustained above-market growth with operating leverage, strong free cash flow conversion and top-quartile shareholder returns over the long-term."

A video replay of the event will be available later today in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will be available for 90 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses.

