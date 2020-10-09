Stanley Black & Decker Named Winner Of The 2020 Reuters Responsible Business Award In The Business Transformation Category

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report is the recipient of the 2020 Reuters Responsible Business Awards, honoring leadership in sustainable business. The company was named a winner in the Business Transformation category which recognizes companies that are embracing innovative opportunities to address social and environmental challenges and develop sustainable business models for the future.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Reuters Responsible Business Awards," said Jim Loree, President and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker. "We believe that corporations have a broader role to play in society, helping to solve the world's challenges, such as climate change, income inequality and workforce development. At Stanley Black & Decker, our mission is to be a force for good. We are proud to be amongst other leading companies helping to advance progress and ensure the world stays at the forefront of climate and social action."

Stanley Black & Decker is committed to supporting broader social and environmental goals aligned with United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) designed to achieve a more sustainable future for all. The company achieves this through the three core pillars of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy: Empower Makers, Innovate with Purpose and Create a More Sustainable World.

"2020 is a pivotal year for business, requiring corporations to step up ambitions to tackle and adapt to the changing climate," said Liam Dowd, Managing Director, Reuters Events Sustainable Business. "Recognizing the need for action, new business models, new ways of collaborating and new forms of investments, the globally renowned Responsible Business Awards 2020 is being held to celebrate the executives leading the change, innovation and technology that are driving the industry forward."

For more information about the 2020 Reuters Responsible Business Awards, visit https://events.ethicalcorp.com/awards/index.php.

About Stanley Black & Decker's Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy:

Stanley Black & Decker's purpose - For Those Who Make the World - helped launch a CSR strategy that tied the company's purpose with the UN SDGs. While the company has always had a deep commitment to CSR, the strategy, born in 2017, was reflective of the company's broader ambition to help create a more sustainable world.

The strategy focuses the company's efforts on three key pillars: empowering makers, innovating with purpose and creating a more sustainable world. By 2030, Stanley Black & Decker plans to enable 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world, innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people, and be carbon positive in its global operations, meaning its carbon capture is greater than its carbon emissions.

To learn more about the company's CSR strategy, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/social-responsibility.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 61,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/

About Reuters Events Sustainable Business

Reuters Events Sustainable Business aim is to help businesses around the globe do the right thing by their customers and the world. We believe this is not only how to guarantee a future for all, but makes good business sense. We serve sustainability, communications, supply chain and ESG with topical and insightful business intelligence and meeting places.

We provide business intelligence to more than 3,000 multinational companies every year. Our customers are also NGOs, think-tanks, academia, governments and consultancies. We publish the leading responsible business magazine, website, and research reports. Our conferences are widely recognized as the best in the field bringing together CEOs, heads of business, ESG investors and public bodies to shape the future of responsible business. We're a part of Reuters Events and based in London.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-named-winner-of-the-2020-reuters-responsible-business-award-in-the-business-transformation-category-301149578.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker