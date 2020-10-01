Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates Third Annual Maker Month Focused On Empowering Skilled Workers & Tradespeople

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report announced the start of its third annual Maker Month, an annual celebration of the makers, creators and tradespeople shaping the world around us. The month-long campaign will shine a light on the trade skills gap, one of the greatest challenges facing the workforce today. According to the World Economic Forum, there are an estimated 10 million global manufacturing jobs currently unfilled due to this skills gap and Generation T states that by 2028, 3 million jobs will be open in the skilled trades in the United States.

To raise awareness of the value of skilled trades and to build excitement around vocational career opportunities, the campaign will feature several new initiatives, including a "31 Faces of Makers" social campaign, a DEWALT® and STANLEY Security scholarship program, and a new Stanley Black & Decker Vocational Leadership Program.

"To help close the vast skills gap today, an issue exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, businesses need to showcase and celebrate the wide variety of opportunities that can be pursued across the skilled trades," said Stanley Black & Decker President and CEO Jim Loree. "Maker Month is our contribution to this effort, helping to highlight the immense potential these careers offer while also working to achieve our corporate social responsibility goal of empowering 10 million makers by 2030."

31 Faces of Makers: We are #MakerProudThroughout October, Stanley Black & Decker will start a conversation across social channels spotlighting a diverse range of makers and creators. From tradespeople and engineers to philanthropists and innovators, the 31 Faces of Makers campaign will showcase one individual for each day of the month, bringing their unique stories to life across Instagram and Twitter.

"Today more than ever, it is important to highlight the wide range of exciting careers individuals can pursue as part of our industrywide effort to break stigmas against trade careers," said Stanley Black & Decker Chief Technology Officer, Mark Maybury. "By showcasing the wealth and variety of trade careers available that incorporate innovative technologies, we strive to inspire a diverse set of future tradespeople."

Stanley Black & Decker will feature all 31 makers on its website, along with resources and information for those interested in learning more about skilled career paths. The company also invites makers to share their "Maker Moment" or celebrate the work of a maker they know using the hashtag #MakerMonthGiveaway. Each week throughout the month of October, one person who posts on their Instagram or Twitter using #MakerMonthGiveaway will be randomly selected to win a tool package from one of our tool brands.

Vocational Leadership Program (VLP) As part of the company's commitment to upskilling, Stanley Black & Decker is also introducing its new Vocational Leadership Program to serve as a pathway for future leaders in manufacturing regardless of an individual's higher education background.

This unique, cohort-based program offers individuals the opportunity to learn the ins-and-outs of manufacturing by working hands-on in one of its facilities while also participating in formal leadership skills training. Participants will spend 12 months training and working in roles centered around Industry 4.0 and lean manufacturing. They will learn and apply core leadership principles and gain exposure to mentors and senior leaders.

The program's first cohort primarily consists of existing Stanley Black & Decker employees, with plans to expand the program to ambitious graduating students and working professionals. To be eligible, prospective participants must have their high school or trade school diploma or general education degree (GED).

To learn more about the program and how to apply, click here.

DEWALT and STANLEY Security Scholarship ProgramAs part of the Maker Month initiative, the company has established two scholarship programs to support future trades professionals. The DEWALT Trades Scholarship will assist 20 individuals in the US attending a two-year college or vocational-technical school and are pursuing a trade degree/certificate in an industry aligned with DEWALT's core focus areas - including but not limited to Construction, Industrial, Motor/Power Sector, Mechanics, and Technology. The STANLEY Security Scholarship will launch in 2021 to support students in North America, the UK and Europe as they attend school to be a security technician.

