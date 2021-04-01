Stanley Black & Decker Batters Up For Major League Baseball's (MLB) Opening Day

- World's largest tools and storage company will be the official tools sponsor of six MLB teams for the 2021 season; Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report announced today that it will be partnering with the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, and Oakland Athletics for the 2021 MLB season. The company will also be the official tools sponsor for each team.

This marks Stanley Black & Decker's 13 th year partnering with MLB teams which helps showcase three of the company's most iconic brands DEWALT, STANLEY, and CRAFTSMAN to millions of baseball fans.

"As a purpose-driven company which aims to honor 'Those Who Make The World,' we are excited to be back at the ballpark again in 2021," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "Our partnership with each of these six MLB clubs will enable us to engage with baseball fans and celebrate the makers and the iconic brands that empower them to make the world."

This year's sponsorship includes being named the official tools sponsor for each team, stadium signage and assets and VIP experiences to allow the company to engage with customers which include builders, protectors, and makers and celebrate the work that they do to "Make the World."

The company will use MLB assets including tickets, hospitality, ceremonial pitches and other VIP experiences to honor and salute essential tradespeople around the country including plumbers, contractors, electricians, HVAC technicians and more throughout the baseball season.

For more information about Stanley Black & Decker and the company's sponsorships visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/who-we-are/brand-partners.

About Stanley Black & Decker Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

