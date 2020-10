NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $12.50 per preferred share on its Series C Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend payment date is November 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange Vice President, Investor Relations (860) 827-3833 dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman Director, Investor Relations (860) 515-2741 cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-4th-quarter-preferred-stock-dividend-301151579.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker