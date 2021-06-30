StandUp Wireless Offers Access To Emergency Broadband Benefit Program And Affordable Tablets

The Lifeline wireless company will offer tablets for as low as $10.01 along with unlimited talk, text, and 10 GB of data to new and existing customers

NEWPORT, Ky., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StandUp Wireless announced today that it has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to act as a provider of the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program. As a result, the company is now offering 8" HD tablets for $10.01 along with free monthly service that includes unlimited talk, text and 10 GB of data to qualifying customers.

The EBB is a temporary COVID-19 relief program also operated by the FCC. It provides discounts on monthly broadband Internet access service and discounts on connected devices to qualifying households, allowing qualifying customers to receive more benefits than ever before.

"StandUp is very excited to be able to offer the Emergency Broadband Benefit program to new and existing customers. Using EBB program, we can help Americans connect to jobs, families, doctors and the entire internet economy with additional data. Customer who are currently enrolled in Lifeline automatically qualify and may be eligible to purchase a tablet for $10.01."

StandUp Wireless currently offers discounted wireless service to recipients of benefits such as Medicaid, SNAP, Veterans Pension, and Federal Public Housing through the FCC's Lifeline program. Now, when new or existing customers sign up for EBB with StandUp Wireless, they may be eligible for a one-time discount, lowering the tablet price to $10.01.

"The pandemic has been a very difficult time for many Americans, but we're here to help people stay connected. That's why we want Americans to know that if you qualify for Lifeline, you also qualify for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program," said StandUp Wireless COO Eric Schimpf. "Your online application with StandUp Wireless will give you access to apply to both programs automatically. If you're an existing customer with us, you can upgrade at no additional charge. Either way, you'll have the chance to buy a tablet for $10.01 once approved."

To apply for Lifeline and EBB as a new customer, visit StandUpWireless.com/apply-now . To extend your benefits to EBB for no charge as an existing customer, or to apply for EBB by itself, call StandUp Wireless at 1-800-544-4441.

*The Emergency Broadband Benefit available in the following states and territories: AR,AZ,CA,CO,CT,FL,GA,HI,IA,ID,IL,IN,KS,KY,LA,MA,MD,MI,MN,MO,MS,MT,NC,NE,NH,NJ,NM,NV,NY,OH,OK,OR,PA,PR,RI,SC,TN,TX,UT,VA,WA,WI,WV,WY.

About StandUp WirelessFor nearly 20 years, StandUp Wireless has connected hundreds of thousands of customers to what matters most, serving as a lifeline to family, employment opportunities, friends, healthcare providers and more. Licensed by the Universal Fund's Lifeline program in 30 states and Puerto Rico, StandUp Wireless operates on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network to bring free wireless cellphone and internet services to low-income Americans. For more information, visit https://standupwireless.com/ .

