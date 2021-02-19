StandUp Wireless Helps Customers In Texas Devastation

The Lifeline wireless company gives unlimited talk/text and 4.5 GB of data to Texas customers during severe winter storms

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StandUp Wireless announced today that it will give all Texas customers unlimited talk and text and 4.5 GB of data for 30 days in response to the devastation caused by severe winter storms.

StandUp Wireless customers will be able to connect to essential services and loved ones as they continue to navigate extreme weather conditions without worrying about the minutes on their cellphone plan.

The series of winter storms that started mid-February are unprecedented for the state of Texas, leaving millions without power, clean water, and sufficient housing.

Access to wireless cellphone services is critical during and in the aftermath of a disaster as communities and families begin the process of rebuilding. StandUp Wireless is committed to keeping all its customers in Texas connected to emergency services, medical care, shelter, family and friends during the crisis.

"We continue to hold our customers and all residents in Texas in our hearts and prayers as they find ways to stay safe during this weather emergency," said Eric Schimpf, chief operating officer at StandUp Wireless. "We remain committed to helping our customers when they need us the most, by connecting them to friends, family and emergency services they may need to get through this."

"Residents in Texas continue to fight these extreme weather conditions, and we want to ensure that worrying about remaining minutes on their cell phone plan isn't one of them."

Unlimited talk and text benefits include 4.5 GB of data and will automatically be available to StandUp Wireless customers in the state for the next 30 days.

StandUp Wireless partners with the federal government's Lifeline program to offer discounted wireless service to people participating in programs such as Medicaid or SNAP, or based on household income. Lifeline allows eligible households to maintain a single mobile or home telephone line to ensure access to job, family and emergency services. Residents can find out if they qualify for the program at standupwireless.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standup-wireless-helps-customers-in-texas-devastation-301231737.html

SOURCE StandUp Wireless