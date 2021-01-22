Standpoint's Flagship Mutual Fund The Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund (BLNDX, REMIX) Provided Investors With A Haven Of Stability During A Volatile 2020.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund delivered on its commitment to minimize downside risk and produce stable returns by safely navigating a volatile 2020. This past year included the fastest 30% equity market decline in history, geo-political tensions, a global pandemic, social unrest, and unprecedented monetary and fiscal policy experiments. The Fund was designed as an all-weather strategy, built to handle a wide range of market environments.

The Fund finished 2020 with a +16.3% return, staying competitive with the MSCI World Total Return Index which returned +16.5% in the same period. More impressively, the Fund experienced a max decline of only -9.3% which occurred during the Corona Crash in March, compared to a -34.0% decline for the MSCI World Index during this same period of time.

At a time when most investors understand that a traditional stock and bond portfolio will have serious challenges ahead, strategies that offer balance and stability will be more important to a portfolio. An all-weather solution like BLNDX/REMIX can meet this goal, especially for conservative investors.

The Fund is available for purchase on multiple platforms, please contact (602) 688-2918 for additional details.

Go to standpointfunds.com/fund for specific information about the Fund. The first annual Year In Review, written by Standpoint CIO, Eric Crittenden can be found at the top of the page.

For further information please email info@standpointfunds.com or call (602) 688-2918.

Performance data shown represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's share, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain the most recent month end performance please call (866) 738-1128.

For the period since the Fund's inception on 12/30/19 to 12/31/20, the Fund (BLNDX) returned 16.31% and the Fund's primary benchmark (50% MSCI World/50% BAML 3-month T-Bill) returned 8.44%. The 1-year return for BLNDX as of 12/31/2020 is 16.31% and 8.58% for the Fund's primary benchmark.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling (866) 738-1128 or at standpointfunds.com . Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. 11865724-UFD-1/14/21.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standpoints-flagship-mutual-fund-the-standpoint-multi-asset-fund-blndx-remix-provided-investors-with-a-haven-of-stability-during-a-volatile-2020-301213444.html

SOURCE Standpoint