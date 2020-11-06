Standex To Present At Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (SXI) - Get Report announced today that David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will be participating in Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday November 11, 2020. Standex's investor presentation will be available on the Company's website beginning on November 11 th.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

