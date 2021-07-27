Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 108.21 million is expected in the stand-up paddleboard market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the stand-up paddleboard market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airhead Sports Group, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tahe Outdoors France SASU, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Stand-up Paddleboard Market is segmented as below:

Product

Inflatables



Hardboards

Distribution Channel

Sports Goods Retailers



Department Stores



Online Retailers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the stand-up paddleboard market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44399

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the stand-up paddleboard market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airhead Sports Group, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tahe Outdoors France SASU, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe.

The report also covers the following areas :

Stand-up Paddleboard Market size

Stand-up Paddleboard Market trends

Stand-up Paddleboard Market industry analysis

The stand-up paddleboard market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the competition from low-cost vendors will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the stand-up paddleboard market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market - Global canoeing and kayaking equipment market is segmented by product (canoes and kayaks and accessories), geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (sports goods retailers, online retail, and others). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Surfboard Market - Global surfboard market is segmented by product (shortboards, longboards, and others), end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and others), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist stand-up paddleboard market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stand-up paddleboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stand-up paddleboard market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stand-up paddleboard market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Inflatables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Sports goods retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airhead Sports Group

Boardworks Surf and Sup.

Cascadia Board Co.

LAIRDSTANDUP

Red Paddle Co.

Starboard

SUP ATX LLC

Tahe Outdoors France SASU

Tower

Wenonah Canoe

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/stand-up-paddleboard-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/stand-up-paddleboardmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stand-up-paddleboard-market-2021-2025--industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast--technavio-301341059.html

SOURCE Technavio