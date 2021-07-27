Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 108.21 million is expected in the stand-up paddleboard market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the stand-up paddleboard market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airhead Sports Group, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tahe Outdoors France SASU, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Stand-up Paddleboard Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Inflatables
- Hardboards
- Distribution Channel
- Sports Goods Retailers
- Department Stores
- Online Retailers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the stand-up paddleboard market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airhead Sports Group, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tahe Outdoors France SASU, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Stand-up Paddleboard Market size
- Stand-up Paddleboard Market trends
- Stand-up Paddleboard Market industry analysis
The stand-up paddleboard market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the competition from low-cost vendors will hamper the market growth.
Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist stand-up paddleboard market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the stand-up paddleboard market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the stand-up paddleboard market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stand-up paddleboard market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Inflatables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Sports goods retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airhead Sports Group
- Boardworks Surf and Sup.
- Cascadia Board Co.
- LAIRDSTANDUP
- Red Paddle Co.
- Starboard
- SUP ATX LLC
- Tahe Outdoors France SASU
- Tower
- Wenonah Canoe
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
