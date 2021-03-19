Stanbridge University Creates Free COVID Screening App

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With students in nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and veterinary science , one thing was clear to Stanbridge University when the coronavirus started shutting down much of the world last...

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With students in nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and veterinary science , one thing was clear to Stanbridge University when the coronavirus started shutting down much of the world last spring: their students needed to be back on campus for essential lab and clinical learning, but only if it could be done safely.

Campus Screen App is one of the many ways Stanbridge has protected its community after students restarted clinical training in May.

Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University, said their students got back into their clinical settings starting May 1, thanks to exemptions in the California Governor's mandate that allowed essential healthcare workforce training institutions to continue unaffected by the stay-at-home mandate.

"We certainly followed all the best practices in social distancing, masks use and all the other additional protocols to make sure everyone was safe," Weerasuriya said.

But Stanbridge University also did much more.

Weerasuriya said they were concerned that if they were asking people to self-screen at the entryways to the buildings, an individual may potentially already be symptomatic.

"So we developed an app that would allow all of our community to self-screen at home before they got into the car," he furthered. "It was a major task for our in-house software development team to do this."

"The Campus Screen app, which is available for free download at the Apple and Google stores, allows people to present a visual pass which is good for up to 8 hours to on-campus screeners," explained Stanbridge's president.

Students, faculty, and staff hold up their phone and show the green day pass to the monitors located at each building entrance. And for those individuals screening at home with a yellow or red pass, it is a visual alert for them to seek additional medical attention. The Campus Screen app is available at no cost for any school to download and is currently being used by universities such as the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Everything that the app recommends follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The main advantage of the app is that it made entry into buildings easier and quicker since students, faculty and staff just had to show the green pass instead of answering questions or filling a questionnaire.

In addition to the app, Stanbridge University implemented walk-through, touchless thermal scanners at each entrance after the app screening is shown and partnered with Curative to offer free, drive through testing.

