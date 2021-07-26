Stan Johnson Company Announces Launch Of Affiliate Debt Services Company, Four Pillars Capital Markets, Along With Strategic Hire, Farhan Kabani

TULSA, Okla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Johnson Company, one of commercial real estate's leading investment sales brokerage firms, has announced the launch of a new affiliate debt services company, Four Pillars Capital Markets. The new firm will provide debt and equity financing solutions for commercial real estate investment properties. Four Pillars Capital Markets is a company built on the following principles: Service, Excellence, Collaboration and Access. The firm's professionals are committed to providing personalized, white-glove service to clients along with access to best-in-class insights, market data and capital providers. By leveraging the latest technology, a unified shared services platform and deep relationships with capital sources, investors in the historically underserved middle market now have a new choice in capital markets that is built on a legacy of client service.

"As part of our strategic growth plan, we have identified an opportunity to provide better service to our existing clients, attract new clients and offer a diversified capital markets platform," said Stan Johnson, President and CEO.

To help lead this new service line, the firm has also announced the hire of Farhan Kabani. Previously with Mark One Capital, an affiliate of Marcus & Millichap, Kabani has more than 15 years of commercial real estate finance experience and has secured over $5.0 billion in debt and equity capital for clients. Kabani joins Four Pillars Capital Markets as Partner and, with support from the Stan Johnson Company executive team, will lead the new real estate capital markets brokerage.

"I'm honored to embark on this new opportunity," said Kabani. "The Four Pillars national platform offers access to a deep pool of capital sources, and we have a unique opportunity to build a team that will provide unparalleled service to clients in the middle market. This is a very exciting opportunity to elevate the standard of service and client experience that investors expect when hiring a firm to source the best capital solution for their real estate financing needs."

Four Pillars Capital Markets has identified key geographies for future expansion in order to provide the best national coverage for clients.

About Stan Johnson Company:

Stan Johnson Company is one of the nation's leading commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firms that focuses on investment sales transactions involving retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and specialty properties. The firm and its affiliates provide acquisition, disposition, sale leaseback, capital markets, and advisory services for institutions, developers, investment funds, corporate occupiers, and private investors across the United States. With a historic focus in the single-tenant net lease sector, Stan Johnson Company is now in its fourth decade of operation and has expanded its service platform in order to better serve its valued clients. The firm has completed more than $40 billion in transactions nationwide and continues to be regarded as the Net Lease Authority® as it focuses on continued growth and expansion into other industry sectors and services. To learn more about Stan Johnson Company, please visit: www.stanjohnsonco.com.

About Four Pillars Capital Markets:

Four Pillars Capital Markets, an affiliate of Stan Johnson Company, is a real estate capital markets brokerage firm dedicated to providing the highest level of client service. With over $5.0 billion in capital sourced and decades of industry experience, Four Pillars Capital Markets provides debt and equity financing to commercial real estate investors as they acquire or refinance office, industrial, retail, healthcare, multifamily and specialty assets. To learn more about Four Pillars Capital Markets, please visit: www.fpcm.com.

