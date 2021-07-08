Stamina Group Inc. And BAI Communications Partner To Provide Syndicated Content For The TCONNECT TTC Wi-Fi Captive Portal

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Stamina Group Inc. (Stamina Group) and BAI Communications (BAI) have partnered to provide syndicated content from publications such as View the VIBE and WanderEater magazine, for BAI's TCONNECT Wi-Fi media portal; the public...

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Stamina Group Inc. (Stamina Group) and BAI Communications (BAI) have partnered to provide syndicated content from publications such as View the VIBE and WanderEater magazine, for BAI's TCONNECT Wi-Fi media portal; the public Wi-Fi network available in all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway stations.

As BAI continues to improve and advance the TCONNECT Wi-Fi user experience within Toronto's subway stations, they sought out a partnership with local media brands to engage users with localized content.

TCONNECT provides brands with an opportunity to sponsor free Wi-Fi connectivity via a completely brand safe and viewable advertising platform. Incorporating the Stamina Group's content into the Wi-Fi login experience delivers the added value commuters expect and encourages them to dwell and interact with targeted brand messaging.

"Stamina Group's content is engaging, relevant and provides insightful articles that are curated for the broad TTC subway ridership demographic. Their content is a great choice for keeping TTC riders entertained on their commutes." said Neg Kiaee, Senior Marketing Communications Manager at BAI.

With this announcement, Stamina Group re-affirms their commitment to providing the latest and greatest lifestyle news, updates on all the local hotspots, what's "going down in the city," entertainment, beauty, sports, automotive, travel, culture and more.

"We pride ourselves in creating top-tier, engaging and quality content that resonates with our audiences," said Steven Branco, creative director and founder of Stamina Group Inc. "Whilst being a privately held digital media company with a small, but mighty, editorial and digital/creative team, we're a group that practices what we preach. We're insiders, if I may, who keep a pulse on what's hot, and what's not, in the city. So when BAI approached us, we knew this would be the perfect opportunity to expand our reach, and provide TTC riders with the entertaining content they need."

ABOUT STAMINA GROUP INC.:Stamina Group Inc. (STAMINA) is a privately owned media and communications company. Specializing in digital, STAMINA creates award winning digital-first content solutions that deliver unique brand experiences. Having supported, owned, operated or partnered with some of Canada's rising digital media brands including: View the VIBE , WanderEater Magazine , Gents Post , DIVINE.ca, OHLALA.ca, @ImagesofCanada , and @StreetsofToronto . Led by award and contest winning creative and on-air lifestyle expert, Steven Branco ( @mr.stevenbranco ). Recently expanding the company with a new agency division, STAMINA Labs, offering client-direct full service digital marketing, branding and experiential solutions, backed by the same teams that support the digital media brands our clients and audiences know and love.

For more, visit HaveStamina.com or @Stamina.Group on Instagram.

ABOUT VIEW THE VIBE:View the VIBE, partially owned and operated by STAMINA Group Inc., launched in 2010 by Nicki Laborie as Toronto's first video restaurant and spa guide, later evolving into a recognized digital Toronto-lifestyle authority, producing fun, edgy and informational editorial content. Establishing itself as a voice for restaurant reviews, trending stories, and excellent VIBE videos.

For more, visit ViewtheVIBE.com or @ViewtheVIBE on Instagram--masthead also available at ViewtheVIBE.com/masthead .

ABOUT WANDEREATER MAGAZINE:WanderEater focuses on: staying ahead of kitchen design trends with celebrity experts such as Colin and Justin; how to entertain at home (even if it's just your immediate family), with the notable entertainer, Sebastien Centner; recipes from renowned chefs, such as Anna Olsen; expert wine picks from the "Super Wine Girl" herself appointed as drinks editor, Angela Aiello; mixology, with cocktail experts such as Monica Carbonell... and so much more. WanderEater gives first-hand insight on the latest and greatest products that #WETested, while also providing its readers with everything culinary, design, travel and mixology related to keep them busy, in good spirits and entertained. At the same time, we all pull through these trying times--starting with the upcoming Holiday Season. Our core audience? Canadians. Gender-neutral primarily focused on those between the ages of 25-44. Wandering through the World of Gastronomy.

For more, visit WanderEater.com or @WanderEaterMag on Instagram--masthead also available at WanderWater.com/masthead .

ABOUT BAI COMMUNICATIONS INC.Majority owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), BAI Communications has operations in Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, USA and the UK. We design, build and operate communications infrastructure including cellular, Wi-Fi, broadcast, radio and IP networks, connecting communities around the world. In Toronto, BAI provides Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity and has installed over 75km of fibre throughout the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system. BAI's global focus is to become a leading 5G neutral host, positioning us to create richer commuter experiences and smarter cities.

