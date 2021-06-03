Stake.com Joins Forces With UFC Champion Francis Ngannou

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has been announced as the latest brand ambassador of Stake.com, the official betting partner of the UFC. Ngannou, also known as '"The Predator," becomes the second UFC champion to tie up with Stake, which already boasts of a partnership with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Ngannou displays overwhelming strength, speed, stamina and fight IQ to defeat his opponents time and again. Boasting an impressive 100% finish rate, he is considered to be the greatest heavyweight on planet Earth. At UFC 260, Ngannou became the first African-born man to win the heavyweight championship after he brutally knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round.

Similar to The Predator's journey, Stake has risen rapidly in the crypto betting market since its inception in 2017, using innovative product design and promotional markets to become the world's leading crypto casino and sportsbook, with over 45 billion overall bets processed.

A partnership between Stake.com and Ngannou looms large, especially with Ngannou who has been extremely active in the crypto landscape. He became the first UFC athlete to launch his own NFT prior to his title victory over Miocic, which fetched more than half a million dollars. Global athletes have begun to fully understand the potential of cryptocurrency and the opportunities it presents.

As per the partnership, Ngannou will also receive a part of the sponsorship in cryptocurrency. Stake is confident that the new collaboration with the UFC Heavyweight Champion will strengthen its already robust position in the global UFC betting market, along with having the rights to live stream all of the UFC fights on its platform.

Ngannou has already conveyed his elation regarding the deal, expressing that he is " very excited about the partnership with Stake.com. Since my NFT drop in March, I have been completely obsessed with the crypto space, and I'm extremely excited to be partnering up with the largest (and best) crypto betting platform in the world."

The perfect partnership - Stake.com the world's largest online crypto casino & sportsbook teams up with Francis Ngannou, the UFC Heavyweight Champion, a joint force to be reckoned with. Stake will also offer their players the absolute best crypto gambling experience possible, with exclusive VIP benefits and special offers featuring Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou.

About Francis Ngannou Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou began his humble journey to greatness growing up in Cameroon. He is no stranger to hard work. At just 10 years old, Francis began working as a sand miner to support his family. At 34 years old, he now holds the title of UFC Heavyweight Champion, boasting a dominating 16-3-0 UFC fight record, captivating UFC fans worldwide and inspiring the next generation of African fighters.

About Stake Stake.com is the world's biggest crypto casino and sportsbook, which has made its name for itself with an unprecedented 35 billion bets processed in just three years. Stake is making waves in the betting sphere, through its unique platform, games and approach towards hospitality. Elite odds, exciting promotions, instant withdrawals and a leading social experience have been the catalyst for their quick rise, now one of the leading betting companies globally.

