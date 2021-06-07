Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board Of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer

Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") today released comments by Mark Penn, the CEO and Chairman of MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC") (MDCA) - Get Report and the Managing Partner of Stagwell, urging shareholders to approve the Stagwell-MDC combination. The comments were posted to BusinessWire and on LinkedIn.

In his comments, Mr. Penn notes "now is the time for shareholders to come together to approve this value-creating and much-needed combination."

The full text of his comments are as follows:

To Interested Parties:

It's time for MDCA shareholders to unite to get the Stagwell-MDC combination across the finish line.

Nearly 10,000 jobs and careers have hung in the balance for almost a year and now is the time for shareholders to come together to approve this value-creating and much-needed combination.

Today, Stagwell has taken two major actions:

Announced our intended Board of Directors nominees and agreed to have a majority independent Board. We have pledged to have an independent Board of Directors and nominated stellar new Directors including Rodney Slater, former Secretary of Transportation; Paul Richardson, the former CFO of WPP; and Brandt Vaughn, COO/CIO of the Ballmer Group. This is a high-powered Board for a new, high-powered company. They would serve in addition to members from the existing Board. Indicated a willingness to give up 20 million shares Stagwell would have received under the terms of the original deal struck between Stagwell and MDC's Special Committee in December (and several other changes) if the Special Committee can obtain unquestioned and broad support from MDCA shareholders in the near term. The full terms proposed are here: https://bit.ly/3z8w7mY. This would in effect move the deal, we believe, to nearly a 30/70 split from the originally proposed 18/82 split and the 26/74 split that was negotiated by the Special Committee. The value of these 20 million shares, as of the close on Friday, was $100 million dollars. Remember that on the day we submitted our original proposal to combine with MDCA last June, the entire equity value of MDCA was hovering around $100 million dollars.

When it comes to governance, I hope all shareholders will recognize the quality of these new Directors and the role they can play in helping to steer this new company to greater heights. When it comes to deal economics, I hope shareholders will see our proposed "bump" as a significant concession and look to the mutual success we can all have if we close this deal now. We have made this most recent economic proposal despite a strong defense by the Special Committee of the deal we struck (link: https://bit.ly/3ikLJxB) and our own belief that the deal agreed in December is fair and reasonable as it stands. However, we wanted to indicate our willingness to go the extra mile on behalf of the future of the company with this potential revision. We are making this one-time, best and final offer in order to drive this transaction to a smooth approval and quick closing. It's deal or no deal time.

The shareholder benefits of this deal have been widely recognized in the marketplace, with the increase in stock value from $1.15 per share the day before Stagwell announced its interest in a combination to approximately $5 per share now. Shareholders are benefiting already from this transaction and I want to now secure those benefits for shareholders by getting the deal to the finish line.

My vision is to create a growing platform to transform marketing by bringing together the best in creativity with the best digital expertise in a scaled platform. This combination, I firmly believe, will lead to a better balance sheet, greater shareholder liquidity, $30 million dollars in annual run-rate synergies, meaningful scale, and a chance for sustained, profitable growth. We anticipate a potential refinancing alone supported by the new balance sheet of the combined company can save an estimated $20 million a year. All of this should spell significant value creation for all stakeholders.

Let's face facts. This combination does a great deal for MDCA shareholders. The company has awesome creative ad firms, but MDC is too concentrated in the areas of marketing that are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, in the last few years, revenue has thus declined. No analysts cover the stock. It owes more than $1 billion in debt and debt-like items. And, until recently, trading volumes were so low there was no meaningful liquidity for investors.

When in 2019, MDCA for the second time in the last decade needed funds to keep going, who stepped forward in the face of market silence? Stagwell. It's Stagwell who invested $100 million. We are right here alongside you.

Over the last two years, under my leadership, we are beginning to turn MDC around. I hope I have earned the trust and confidence of investors over this period with projections that were reasonable, results that were unexpectedly good and a turnaround few believed could be accomplished.

Now I ask for your confidence that the combination with Stagwell is a win-win deal with significant upside for all parties. We believe the combination is a way up for MDCA shareholders who have been trapped without meaningful liquidity in a company that in the last five years has seen its stock decline year after year until we announced this deal. And we believe it's a win for Stagwell's strong and independent assets too by providing meaningful synergies and greater scale. Nearly 10,000 employees are counting on you.

Sincerely,Mark Penn

